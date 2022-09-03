Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho

College of Idaho’s Conner McKenzie is stopped after catching a pass against Rocky Mountain College in Frontier Conference football Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. C of I won the game, 21-18.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — College of Idaho jumped out to a 14-point lead after a quarter and withstood a Rocky Mountain College rally to hold off the Battlin’ Bears 21-18 in Frontier Conference football on a warm Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

With the win, the Yotes improved to 2-0. No. 19 Rocky fell to 1-1. It was the home opener for the Bears.

Running back Hunter Gilbert scored two one-yard rushing touchdowns for the Yotes in the first quarter as they led 14-0 after the first period.

Rocky kicker Austin Drake made 27- and 23-yard field goals in the second quarter and running back Zaire Wilcox added a two-yard touchdown run for the Bears, who trailed 14-12 at halftime.

C of I scored on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Andy Peters to Jon Schofield with 8:59 remaining in the third for a 21-12 lead.

RMC scored its final points with 7:15 left in the third period on a three-yard run by Wilcox. The PAT kick was blocked.

The game was moved to an 11:30 a.m. start instead of the scheduled 1 p.m. kickoff earlier in the week because of the expected high temperatures on Saturday. By the end of the game, the temperature had reached 96 degrees.

