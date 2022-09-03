BILLINGS — College of Idaho jumped out to a 14-point lead after a quarter and withstood a Rocky Mountain College rally to hold off the Battlin’ Bears 21-18 in Frontier Conference football on a warm Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
With the win, the Yotes improved to 2-0. No. 19 Rocky fell to 1-1. It was the home opener for the Bears.
Running back Hunter Gilbert scored two one-yard rushing touchdowns for the Yotes in the first quarter as they led 14-0 after the first period.
Rocky kicker Austin Drake made 27- and 23-yard field goals in the second quarter and running back Zaire Wilcox added a two-yard touchdown run for the Bears, who trailed 14-12 at halftime.
C of I scored on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Andy Peters to Jon Schofield with 8:59 remaining in the third for a 21-12 lead.
RMC scored its final points with 7:15 left in the third period on a three-yard run by Wilcox. The PAT kick was blocked.
The game was moved to an 11:30 a.m. start instead of the scheduled 1 p.m. kickoff earlier in the week because of the expected high temperatures on Saturday. By the end of the game, the temperature had reached 96 degrees.
Photos: Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho football
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Nate Dick (11) passes during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Andy Peters (2) carries the ball during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Zaire Wilcox (8) is lifted in the air after scoring a touchdown during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert (26) catches a punt during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Deniro Killian Jr. (1) goes after a pass but can’t bring it in during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert (26) gets into the end zone during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Zaire Wilcox (8) carries the ball during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Jake Nadley (1) catches a pass despite losing his shoe during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Trae Henry (13) catches a low pass during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Andy Peters (2) passes during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Nate Dick (11) throws under pressure during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Donavan Sellgren (0) is wrapped up after a reception during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Allamar Alexander (20) carries the ball during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Deniro Killian Jr. (1) runs with the ball during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Allamar Alexander (20) carries the ball during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Kaysan Barnett (7) returns an interception during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Andy Peters (2) raises his arms after the Yotes score a touchdown during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s Trae Henry (13) signals for a first down after a reception during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Conner McKenzie (13) is stopped after catching a pass during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Andy Peters (2) hands off to College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert (26) during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
Rocky Mountain College’s head coach Chris Stutzriem during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Jake Nadley (1) and Rocky Mountain College’s Brail Lipford (4) go after a pass intended for Nadley during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
The Battlin’ Bears take the field before the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert (26) is lifted in the air after he scored a touchdown during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. College of Idaho
The Battlin’ Bears’ captains watch the coin flip before the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
