BILLINGS — Veronica Knott, an outside hitter at Legend High School in Parker, Colorado, has signed a letter of intent to join the volleyball program at Rocky Mountain College for the 2020 season.

The 5-foot-8 Knott played volleyball for four years with the Titans and helped lead her team to the semifinals at the State 5A Tournament.

"We are always excited when a student like Veronica joins the team," Rocky coach Yang Yang said in a school press release. "Her effort on the court is matched only by her efforts in the classroom."

Knott received academic all-state honors in 2019 for track and volleyball. She plans to pursue a degree in aeronautical science at RMC with the goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot.

