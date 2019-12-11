BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's soccer head coach Richard Duffy announced Wednesday that Alexis Purcell has signed a letter of intent for the 2020 season.
The 5-foot-2-inch outside back will join the Battlin' Bears from Columbia Falls High School, where she played a four-year career as a varsity starter with the Wildcats. Purcell earned all-conference and all-state honors the past three seasons.
"Lexi is a talented outside back who has the ability to attack out of the back," Duffy said. "We are excited to see what she can do at the collegiate level."
A two-sport athlete, Purcell also earned all-state honors in 2017 and 2018 for track and field.
"I chose Rocky Mountain College because the academics and athletics are a good fit for me. I like the size of the school, and the campus feels like home," Purcell said. "Coach Duffy and coach (Kevin) Luse made me laugh on my visits, and that helped."
An honor roll student, Purcell has earned academic all-state honors with the Wildcats. She will pursue a degree in psychology at Rocky Mountain College.
