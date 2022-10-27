BILLINGS — While Prince Johnson was going through the latter stages of his high school football career in Arizona, Rocky Mountain College found him by happenstance.
A lightly-recruited player out of Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Johnson first connected with Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem when an opposing coach at a nearby school he was visiting told Stutzriem about Johnson and his under-the-radar talent in an area chock-full of blue-chip prep recruits.
Stutzriem met with Johnson on that coach's recommendation, but the player was nonetheless a bit on the fence at first about the Bears' interest. Billings, after all, is over 1,200 miles from Gilbert. And much colder.
But as Rocky has done with numerous players from The Copper State in recent years, it was eventually able to reel Johnson in as a commit.
Now, as the Bears sit nationally ranked with Frontier Conference title and NAIA playoff aspirations, they're reaping the rewards of dialing in on Arizona as a recruiting pipeline.
"It was really some of the first public recruiting I was getting," Johnson, a linebacker who has 23 total tackles for No. 24-ranked Rocky this year, said of the process. "I was still kind of iffy about it, and then later that night or the next day, the defensive coordinator that was (at Rocky) at the time gave me a call, and that really just locked everything in for me. Made me feel like I was wanted somewhere."
With the exception of Montana, no state has more players hailing from it on the Bears' roster than Arizona's 22, with states that are larger and/or in closer proximity to Billings like California (18), Idaho (17) and Washington (13) trailing behind it.
That is an intentional recruiting strategy by the Rocky coaching staff as Stutzriem and running backs coach Justin Hafner are the primary leaders of the Bears' efforts to bring players up to Billings from the state, with nearly all of the Arizonans on the roster hailing from the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Travel back and forth between the two places is made easy by the fact Billings Logan International Airport offers a direct flight year-round to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the coaches said, while players from there often deliver on the field, too. For instance, sophomore defensive back Kaysan Barnett, a product of Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, is currently tied for the Frontier lead in interceptions with four.
"We've hit home runs with kids that are from there," Stutzriem said. "There's a lot of great talent down there. It's two hours (to fly) and there's not a lot of D-II or NAIA programs in the state, and so we feel good about going down there and that connection we have."
The way schools, particularly in the Phoenix area, conduct offseason work also helps the Bears' recruiting process in the state, Hafner said. Spring showcases where area football teams run drills and players show off their movement allow smaller programs like Rocky to check out multiple schools in one setting and identify player attributes that are harder to define from game film alone.
Rocky took the engagement with the Arizona prep scene a step further recently, however, by hosting a camp for recruits with all of its staff present at Phoenix's Desert Vista High School in May. Hafner said that around 150 players participated in the camp, allowing the Bears to have campers participate in the program's own drills as a bit of a preview of what those same players could do for them at the college level.
"I think we do just a really good job of starting to build relationships with those guys," Hafner said, "and our guys can also tell (Arizona recruits) like, 'Hey, yeah, this is a good place.' ... Those guys that are really far away from home, from Arizona, they can talk to those guys who are recruits now."
It's also given Rocky a critical head start on the rest of the Frontier in terms of Arizona potentially becoming a recruiting battleground for the league. Arizona Christian, a private Catholic school in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, was announced last month to be joining the Frontier as an associate member in football starting in the fall of 2023.
The Firestorm, who have been nationally ranked and qualified for the NAIA Football Championship Series in the past, should add another power to the already-brutal Frontier — and may make playing in the league more attractive to some Arizona recruits for the occasional returns home.
"I think that only helps us, getting those guys into the conference," Hafner said of the Frontier's newest team. "I'm sure it'll be this way where every other year, we're going to Phoenix now (and we can say) 'Well, hey, you guys are going to get a guaranteed home game every two years, too.'"
For now, it's unknown if Rocky's Arizona troop will get that trip back to the desert immediately as the Frontier hasn't released its 2023 football schedule yet. But for players from the state with eligibility remaining such as Johnson and offensive lineman/Chandler, Arizona native Stason Makaila, they're hoping that they get that chance to play a college football game in the area they grew up.
For Rocky itself, it'll be about showing than telling Arizona how good it believes the football program is for its prep recruits.
"I'd be happy. I'd have that day marked," Makaila said on a potential game in Arizona. "I'd love to play a game back home in the home state just for family and friends and just let them see how much we've developed from high school to now. ... The ones of us that have stuck around, we've seen the evolution and the change and the camaraderie that we've had as a team to stay close with each other."
