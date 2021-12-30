BILLINGS — Dickinson State outlasted Rocky Mountain College 79-77 in overtime Thursday in a men's basketball game at the Fortin Center. The game was part of the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic.
With the score tied 75-75, Dickinson State got a three-point play from Aushanti Potts-Woods to take the lead with 1:32 left in OT. Beau Santistevan scored a layup to pull Rocky within 78-77 with 1:14 left, but the Battlin' Bears were unable to convert on their following possession after a defensive stop.
Jalon Tinnin then added a free throw for DSU, and Rocky turned the ball over as the game ended.
It was a rematch from a game on Nov. 27 in Dickinson, which the Bears won 72-70.
Cobe Begger led all scorers with 24 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Santistevan paced Rocky with 22 points and 13 boards. Maxim Stephens had 16 points and nine rebounds for Rocky.
The Bears (6-7, 0-2 Frontier) return to league play on Jan. 6 at home against MSU-Northern.
