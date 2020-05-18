BILLINGS -- Josey Jones of Dillon has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College, Battlin' Bears coach Wes Keller announced Monday.
Jones, a 5-foot-7 guard, lettered in volleyball, basketball and track for the Beavers.
As a senior, she helped lead her team to a Southwestern A championship while averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game. She was first-team all-state, first-team all-conference and conference most valuable player.
Jones also is a three-time academic all-state honoree.
