Josey Jones

Josey Jones was first-team all-state and conference MVP for Dillon.

 ROCKY MOUNTAIN COLLEGE

BILLINGS -- Josey Jones of Dillon has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College, Battlin' Bears coach Wes Keller announced Monday.

Jones, a 5-foot-7 guard, lettered in volleyball, basketball and track for the Beavers.

As a senior, she helped lead her team to a Southwestern A championship while averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game. She was first-team all-state, first-team all-conference and conference most valuable player.

Jones also is a three-time academic all-state honoree.

Tags

Load comments