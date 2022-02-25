BILLINGS — By now, it’s clear coach Wes Keller hit paydirt when he convinced a relentless guard from Oregon named N’Dea Flye to sign with his Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team.
Last season, while redshirting following her transfer from Division I Butler, Flye was just an unfamiliar name listed on the Battlin’ Bears’ roster. A year later, everyone knows what Flye and Keller always believed: That Flye’s addition would turn Rocky into a bona fide contender.
“I believe I came here for a reason,” Flye said.
And it’s been a match made in basketball heaven.
With Flye in the mix, the Bears are 24-4 and at one point ran off 16 straight wins. They captured a share of their first Frontier Conference regular-season title since 1988, won the league’s No. 1 seed for the postseason and are now set to host No. 5 seed Montana Tech (13-18) in a conference semifinal game Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Fortin Center.
When asked if Flye has met his expectations, Keller cracked up at the question as if to say yes — and then some.
“The thing that I’m so appreciative of that you don’t always see with transfers is that on the court and in practice she brings it every single day,” Keller said. “I never have to push her. She's very self-motivated. She’s probably one of the most competitive kids I've been around.
“She’s been a pleasure to coach, and she’s done a phenomenal job leading by example. It’s one thing for kids to talk and say, ‘Hey, we need to do this.’ She goes and does it and then the other kids follow.”
Earlier in the season, Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers said Flye’s scoring capability hasn’t been seen in the Frontier since Brianna King led Montana Western to the 2019 NAIA championship while earning national player of the year honors.
That’s big-time praise, and Flye has met it by placing herself squarely in the conversation for Frontier MVP.
“For me it was like, it doesn’t matter where I go, I wanted to leave my mark,” Flye said. “I had to redshirt last year, so I got the feel of what NAIA is, because I never knew anything about it coming in.
“This year I made personal goals for myself what I was wanting to accomplish. I just had the same mindset that I always do.”
‘It’s lived up to everything he said’
Flye (whose first name is pronounce like India) has a nomadic background, and it was Keller’s coaching connections that led the two to intersect.
Growing up in the Portland suburb of Oregon City, Flye sharpened her basketball skills as a member of the Northwest Blazers, a renowned AAU team based in Spokane, Washington, under the direction of coach Steve Klees.
Flye was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, but lived with her grandmother in Oregon. She sometimes had to commute 5½ hours one way to practice with the Blazers. Her first tournament with them was in Atlanta, and Flye got lost in the city’s sprawling airport. She eventually found her bearings, and helped the team to the tourney title game.
A top recruit coming out of Oregon City High School, Flye was a two-time Adidas All-American, a team with which she represented the U.S. at a tournament in Italy in 2016. She reportedly had 20 Division I offers.
Flye initially signed with New Mexico of the Mountain West, but it simply didn’t work out.
A stop at a junior college — Northwest Kansas Technical — led to another D-I opportunity at Butler of the Big East Conference. Again, it wasn’t a fruitful venture.
Down and out, Flye needed a place to land. That’s when Klees reached out to Keller, who went to work in an attempt to bring her to Rocky.
“He just said she’s an unbelievable defender, quick, a fierce competitor, and she’d be very, very good at our level and in our league,” Keller said. “He gave me her information and we had several conversations. You never really know at first when you initially start the recruiting process, but we just continued to stay in contact and she eventually signed with us.”
“I got on the phone with coach Keller, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know anything about Montana.’ There was some back and forth for a good minute,” Flye said. “He’s like, ‘Just come. I promise you I’m going to get you to graduate and (you’ll earn) the grades you need. We’re going to work on the court, everything.’
“It was hard getting me here, too, because I wasn’t supposed to come until January of last year because of transcripts and stuff. So it was a lot to get me here. And so I’m glad he fought to get me here. He did everything. And it’s lived up to everything he said.”
Having departed from two D-I programs with a year in junior college sandwiched in between, whatever misgivings Flye might have had about Rocky quickly washed away.
After redshirting last season, Flye is averaging a Frontier-best 21.1 points per game. But it’s the way she scores that makes her unique.
Flye has the ability to get to the rim and finish off the dribble, and she possesses an effective mid-range game that allows for leaners and pull-up shots inside 15 feet.
Giving Rocky an added dimension
At 5-foot-8, she’s also a maniacal rebounder, which results in second-chance points by the bushel.
No one follows their shot like Flye. If she attempts a 3-pointer from the wing and knows it isn’t going in, she’ll chase the rebound all the way to the far corner if she has to — and she’s likely to be the first one there.
Flye is averaging 9.5 rebounds per contest, and has registered 14 double doubles. She had 21 points and 14 rebounds against Providence on Dec. 2, went for 36 and 14 against MidAmerican Nazarene on Dec. 22, had 25 and 15 versus UM Western on Jan. 13, and then 36 and 13 against Montana Tech on Feb. 5.
With 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, she nearly led the Bears to an upset win over the Montana Lady Griz on Dec. 5 in Missoula.
“I’ve never seen a kid that’s a better rebounder. I mean, she just has a nose for the basketball,” Keller said. “And for her size? She's like a Dennis Rodman. Honestly.”
“I think she could be player of the year, potentially defensive player of the year, newcomer of the year ... in my opinion she’s a first-team All-American,” Keller said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Flye does take great pride in her defense. She currently leads the league at 3.3 steals per game, which also ranks sixth nationally. As a team, Rocky has allowed 60 or fewer points in 20 games.
The point is, Flye has given Rocky an added dimension of scoring, rebounding and defense, and she’s meshed perfectly with the likes of backcourt mate Kloie Thatcher, forward Shauna Bribiescas, post Mackenzie Dethman and the rest.
“For me, for my last season, I was like, it doesn’t matter where I go, I’m going to succeed,” Flye said. “When I first got here it was an adjustment, but it didn’t matter. I was going to leave my mark. That's all you can do.”
Off the court, Flye has a desire to continue her education after earning her undergraduate degree; she will take the Law School Admissions Test on April 29. She currently works as a clerk at Yellowstone County Justice Court.
But Flye also has a goal of playing professional basketball somewhere, perhaps overseas. Her immediate objective, though, is to help the Bears win the Frontier tournament title, which they also haven’t done since that 1987-1988 season. It begins Saturday vs. Montana Tech.
“It’s going to take 100% focus,” Flye said. “We’ve lost two times on our home court, and that was one of our goals, that we didn’t want anybody to come into our house and beat us.”
If they can win two more home games, Flye and the Bears will be Frontier tourney champs.
And solidify what has been a match made in basketball heaven.
