BILLINGS — Drew Korf is scheduled to return as the starting quarterback for Rocky Mountain College as the Battlin' Bears close their season with a Frontier Conference football game at No. 23 Montana Tech Saturday at 1 p.m.
Korf last played in a 57-39 victory over Montana State-Northern in Havre on Oct. 19. The 6-foot-2 junior completed 14 of 28 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, before exiting with a hand injury. Kamden Brown had attempted all but five of the Battlin' Bears passes since Korf was injured.
Last week, Korf was suited up for the Battlin' Bears (3-7, 2-7) in a 27-17 setback to Eastern Oregon.
"He says he is good to go," Rocky first-year coach Chris Stutzriem said of the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Korf. "He has been getting better and better each week. ... He's a competitor and we are excited to get him back out there."
Korf, a junior, is 115 of 221 passing on the season with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Wide receiver Lucas Overton has a league-leading 63 receptions for 746 yards and three touchdowns for the Battlin' Bears.
Rocky led 17-16 with 15 minutes to play last weekend at Herb Klindt Field, but the Mountaineers outscored the Battlin' Bears 11-0 in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Tech (6-3, 6-3), then ranked 17th, fell 30-19 to Carroll College in Helena. Carroll was not ranked at the time, but is now 22nd in the weekly poll.
"Going back to last weekend, it was a weekend the Frontier showed its color and it didn't matter about records or rankings," Stutzriem said, adding, "I'm excited to see the preparation from the week put on the field Saturday and trying to find out who is on board and who is not.
"The guys are practicing hard and believe in the bigger picture. We are excited about that."
So, what is the bigger picture for Rocky?
"The bigger picture is things we can control, attitude, effort and energy," Stutzriem said. "And building the foundation and doing everything better, whether it's in the community, classroom, weight room or football field."
While Rocky is focused on the improving and "building the foundation," that doesn't mean the Battlin' Bears don't care about wins and losses as the season comes to a close.
"Our goal is to get a win," Stutzriem said. "We'll put the best guys on the field. We are not just going out there to evaluate and see guys. We are going up there to win the football game."
The Montana Tech defense allows the least points per game in the Frontier at 14.9. The Orediggers also lead the Frontier in total defense, only giving up 281.9 yards per contest.
"They do a good job on defense of disguising blitzes," Stutzriem said. "Their front seven is really good."
Rocky defensive end Mason Price and Tech linebacker Carter Myers lead the Frontier with 6.5 sacks apiece. Myers is from Cody, Wyoming.
