BILLINGS — By the time the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team steps back on the court for its first match of an altered season, 14 long months will have passed.
What will it look like?
“Obviously things are going to be rusty and weird,” senior setter Natalie Hilderman told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “The waiting game has been hard.”
But at least there is light at the end of the tunnel now that the Frontier Conference has set the weekend of Jan. 29-30 for the start of its 2020-21 volleyball campaign.
The Battlin’ Bears, in limbo for so long like everyone else, are scheduled to open at home against Montana Tech.
The league released the schedule, which is a conference-only slate, last week. The Frontier tournament is scheduled to begin April 6 and the NAIA national tournament will commence April 17.
Teams now have dates to circle on their calendars.
“You have no idea” how excited Rocky is to return, said second-year coach Yang Yang, whose team went 19-12 last season.
The Battlin’ Bears’ 2019 season ended on Nov. 16 with a sweep at the hands of Providence in the semifinal round of the Frontier Conference tournament. By the middle of March, everything was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
There were no spring drills or team-specific summer workouts, and eventually the fall season was postponed outright.
All the while, uncertainty prevailed.
“Everyone is super anxious to get back,” said Hilderman, who has 3,519 career assists in a Rocky uniform. “We came here to be student-athletes. Everyone is pretty much in the same boat and everybody wants to get back on the field or court and is anxious to do so, in a safe way.”
Since returning to campus for spread out, in-person instruction this fall, Rocky’s volleyball team hasn’t yet begun on-court activities — Yang said she hopes practices will start sometime around the middle of October — but is undergoing conditioning and weight training.
Through it all, the team has remained especially engaged in the classroom. But that is nothing new.
It was announced last Friday that Rocky was again named a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Award for the 2019-20 school year. The Battlin’ Bears posted a team grade-point average of 3.8, and had seven players reach the vaunted GPA threshold of 4.0.
Rocky was one of four collegiate volleyball programs in the state to earn the award. The others were Montana State of the Big Sky Conference, and fellow Frontier teams Carroll College, Montana Western and MSU-Northern.
It marks the 13th consecutive year in which the Battlin’ Bears claimed the honor.
Yang said her team had the second-highest cumulative GPA of the NAIA teams to take the award.
“It just shows how our team takes priority with academics and how important it is,” said sophomore libero Ayla Embry, a Bozeman High product. “It’s so important, not only for our future but for the program. How we do in the classroom represents our school.”
Embry is studying biology with the goal of getting into the physician’s assistants program. She took a staggering 19 course credits last spring (mostly online due to the shutdown) and finished with a 3.85 GPA.
Red Lodge’s Hilderman, a health and human performance major with designs on studying speech pathology in graduate school, was one of the seven Rocky players to hit the 4.0 mark last spring.
“It’s really important to us as a program. We always put academics first,” said Hilderman, who helped Red Lodge win a pair of Class B state championships as a high school player. “It really shows the type of players we have. Everyone cares so much about school and there’s so many smart people.”
But the itch to return to live athletic competition is prevalent at Rocky.
Yang stated her belief that her team can be “really good” during the upcoming campaign, and said the players have adjusted to the flipped schedule of training in the fall and playing the season in the spring.
“They all understand now that this is like our offseason,” Yang said. “It’s hard, but I don’t think it’s too hard to transition at this point. We all understand that we’re going to have a spring season and you’ve got what you’ve got.”
“It’s really exciting to actually get a set date to start,” Embry said. “To finally have a little bit of normalcy in our routine is really nice. We really haven’t had a lot to look forward to over the last six months or whatever it’s been. It’s really nice to have something to work towards.”
The Battlin' Bears are ready to transition their success in the classroom to success on the court once again.
