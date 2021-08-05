BILLINGS — Alex Bush is one of 16 Rocky Mountain College seniors taking advantage of an extra season of eligibility afforded them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday marked Day 1 of fall camp for Bush and the entire Battlin’ Bears team as it sets it sights on a 10-game fall schedule, its first in two years. And Bush, a 250-pound defensive end, wore a big smile after a two-hour, helmets-only practice in 90-plus-degree heat at Herb Klindt Field.
“I feel blessed to be out here again playing. I’m the old guy out here but I’m having a lot of fun smacking these 18-year-olds around,” said the personable Bush, who previously played at Division I TCU. “It’s not a bad thing. I’m loving Rocky so far. I’m loving Billings, too.
“I never thought I’d say that. I never thought I’d be out here in Montana coming from Southern California, but I’m loving it.”
The feeling is mutual for Rocky. During an abbreviated four-game schedule last spring, Bush, from La Habra, California, made 22 tackles (7.5 for loss) and five sacks. With that kind of production in a small sample size, Bush is someone the Bears are looking to as a defensive anchor.
But the season opener — Aug. 28 at home against Frontier Conference foe Southern Oregon — is still more than three weeks away. Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem knows his team is nowhere near a finished product, and he soaked up every bit of the good and not-so-good during the first practice of the fall.
“We wanted to focus on Day 1 on alignment and assignment and the little things. That takes a lot of individual practice,” said Stutzriem, now in his third year as Rocky’s coach.
“The energy was good but it can always be better. I thought alignment by our older guys was really good. As far as assignments, I’ve got to look at the film first to see where we’re at. Our younger guys, they were focused, they were bought in. There wasn’t a lot of looking around confused too much.”
Quarterback Nate Dick was back in action after suffering a foot injury during the spring season. At times Dick, a Billings Senior grad, looked as nimble and as mobile as he normally does, although he was limited to individual drills and 7 on 7 work.
Meanwhile, left-hander Jonathan Morris and George Tribble got the lion’s share of the team reps.
“Nate was good. He’s not 100% yet; he’s very, very close. But he did a great job in 7 on 7 and his energy on the sideline was phenomenal. He did a great job as a leader today.
“I thought Jonathan Morris with the first group did really good. He got us in the right plays. And George Tribble had the second group and came in, and those guys did a really good job.”
Tribble threw one of the day’s more impressive deep balls, connecting with receiver Gabriel Bryant with a tight spiral down the sideline against good coverage during 7 on 7.
Stutzriem, a quarterback in college at Wyoming, Indiana State and Morningside (Iowa), reiterated that the QB competition is open for the taking.
Stutzriem said whoever ultimately wins the starting job has “got to be able to run the show. He’s got to get the guys lined up, check run plays, check pass plays, get the ball to the open guy, and most importantly move the offense and score points.”
Defensively, Stutzriem said he liked the way his veteran defensive line pressured quarterbacks, and noted the cornerbacks’ ability to press receivers at the line.
Bush also gave kudos to the defensive line for its effort.
“I think it’s the strength of our defense. I guess I’m being biased, but our D-line is going to be the thing that holds us together,” he said. “I thought we came in with a lot of energy. Not necessarily where we need to be, but for the first day, definitely some good energy.”
Rocky is scheduled to practice Friday and Saturday before taking Sunday off. The team will then return to the field Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Stutzriem said he expects it to be in pads and tackling by next week.
The Battlin’ Bears have two scrimmages scheduled, the first on Aug. 14 and the second on Aug. 18. The team will transition into game-week preparation for Southern Oregon the week of Aug. 22.
“It’s important to come out here every day with your butt on fire,” Bush said. “We’re looking forward to Southern Oregon at the end of this month.”
