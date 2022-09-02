BILLINGS — The kickoff was moved up to avoid playing in the heat of the day.
While switching the kickoff to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Herb Klindt Field solved that problem, the football action will still be hot on the turf.
That’s because an early-season Frontier Conference football clash is scheduled as No. 19 Rocky Mountain College (1-0) hosts College of Idaho (1-0) Saturday.
Throw in the fact that the contest marks the home opener for the Battlin’ Bears and there will be plenty of excitement at the Rocky bowl.
“It’s always great to play in front of the fans and the city of Billings,” said Battlin’ Bears coach Chris Stutzriem. “They do a tremendous job of supporting us, our alumni and the city of Billings. We hope it’s loud, packed and jammed to make it a great home field advantage.”
The Battlin’ Bears and Yotes shared the Frontier Conference title last season with Montana Western as all three squads finished 7-3 in the regular season.
This year RMC tied with Carroll College for second in the league’s preseason coaches poll and C of I was fourth. UM Western finished first in the voting. C of I isn’t ranked in the preseason NAIA coaches poll, but received 16 votes.
College of Idaho won its first game of the year, 31-3, over Montana State-Northern on Aug. 27 in Caldwell, Idaho.
In earning the victory and spoiling the debut of first-year Northern coach Jerome Souers, the Yotes held the Lights to six first downs and 24 rushing yards. Overall, C of I held Northern to 133 total yards.
“They are always fast and physical,” said Stutzriem of C of I. “They are a very-well coached and confident team. They try to win the line of scrimmage over and over again.”
Rocky also began the season with a dominant victory. The Bears — who traveled to Ashland, Oregon, on a chartered flight —won for the first time in six attempts at Southern Oregon, scoring a 27-10 triumph.
The Bears led 17-0 at halftime. Quarterback Nate Dick, a Billings Senior graduate, was 16 of 30 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran the ball 16 times for 81 yards and a score.
Zaire Wilcox ran for 134 yards on 24 totes, including a long run of 49 yards to setup a Dick touchdown. Wilcox also had three receptions for 17 yards and a TD.
Kaysan Barnett had eight tackles and a pass deflection to lead the Bears on defense in the win over SOU.
Austin Drake, a redshirt sophomore kicker at Rocky, earned special teams player of the week in the Frontier for his performance against SOU. He was 3 for 3 on conversion kicks and 2 for 2 on field goals.
Stutzriem said it will take another total team effort to beat the Yotes.
“From a defensive standpoint we have to shut down the run,” he said. “On offense, we have to make sure our quarterback is settled in, own the line of scrimmage and win our one-on-one matchups.”
Last year in their second game of the season, the Bears scored a 33-30 win at College of Idaho. The game came down to Rocky blocking a 38-yard field goal attempt by the Yotes with 42 seconds left.
In the wild Frontier, this year’s contest could easily be another memorable game.
“Every game, especially in this conference, is important,” Stutzriem said. “It’s a big deal, this conference is tough; every game you’ll get everyone’s best. There are no pushovers. We try to spend 24 hours on a win or loss and really try to get over it and get on to the next one.”
NOTES: According to a press release from the RMC sports information department, Rocky is 5-3 against the Yotes since C of I reinstated its football program in 2014. In those contests, the Bears are 2-1 at home. … The RMC release noted that last year was C of I’s second year in a row clinching a share of the league title. The Yotes, led by eighth-year coach Mike Moroski, won the Frontier outright in 2019. … Kickoff was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, but on Monday it was announced the contest would start at 11:30 a.m. because of the Saturday forecast. The forecast calls for a high of 101 degrees Saturday.
