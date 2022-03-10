BILLINGS — Inspired to win a national title, an “epic” moment carried Rocky Mountain College’s Larissa Saarel to her dreams on Thursday in Lake Placid, New York.
While competing in an organized slopestyle competition was new to Saarel, she’s long been performing tricks on the slopes.
All of the fun she had while skiing with twin brother Sam Saarel helped prepare the Rocky Mountain College senior for her national championship winning moment Thursday.
Saarel came up clutch in winning the freeski women’s slopestyle at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships.
“It was a ton of fun. I haven’t actually done a slopestyle competition before,” Saarel, of Livingston, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview. “Normally, we are pretty well known for our alpine ski team and that’s what we train all year for. I jumped into the slopestyle competition here just for fun with my teammate Emma (Hiebert).”
Saarel was awarded a score of 88.33. Hiebert, a sophomore, placed eighth with a 70.83. Saarel was a first-team All-American and Hiebert earned second-team honors. As a team, the Bears were second. Liberty University won the contest with 14 placing points. Rocky was second with 27 placing points. The University of Virginia was third with 29.
In competing in an actual slopestyle competition for the first time, Saarel said she and Hiebert “just kind of signed up for it and went for it.”
That’s when her skiing history with her brother paid dividends.
“My home resort is Bridger Bowl,” Saarel said. “I always follow my twin brother around and hit jumps and go off cliffs. I guess that kind of transferred over to that competition.
“I’m always trying to keep up with my brother. He is pretty good at different tricks and not afraid. I brought that with me today. I was definitely thinking of him today.”
Sam Saarel now lives in Bozeman and attends Montana State Larissa said.
In the women’s slalom alpine competition, Sierra Nevada University won the event with an overall time of 4:49.65. Rocky, the West regional alpine slalom champion, was second in 4:57.49 and Castleton University was third in 5:06.52.
Misel Marovt of SNU was first with a two-run combined time of 1:34.75 and her teammate Sixtine Piccard was second in 1:35.78. Rocky’s Hilde Sato, the giant slalom national champion, finished third in 1:37.01.
Rocky’s Sofia Brustia placed fifth in the slalom and Sydney Weaver was 13th. Sato and Brustia were first team All-Americans and Weaver earned second-team honors.
On Tuesday, SNU was the GS team champion, Rocky was second and Babson College third.
In the overall alpine team scores, Sierra Nevada placed first with two placing points, RMC was second with four and Babson and Castleton each tied with seven, although Babson won the tie-breaker.
In the individual combined Marovt was the overall champion, Sato was second and Piccard third. Brustia placed seventh in the overall and Weaver 14th. In alpine, the top five placers are first-team All-American and placers six through 15 earn second-team All-American honors.
In the slopestyle competition, a skier’s best run out of two is what counts as their score. Saarel explained a skier will try and earn a score on their first attempt and on their second a competitor usually is more aggressive in hopes of a higher mark. Saarel’s second run earned her the national title.
“Basically it is a combination of rails and big jumps and you get two runs and the judges will take your best run out of the two and that is the one they use to determine what place you are in,” she said. “There is definitely a mix. There is a hard line and an easier line. The left line was the easier line with easier tricks and smaller jumps. The right line was harder rails and larger jumps. I did a mix of both.”
Before her championship, Saarel had already put together an impressive national tourney with a fifth-place finish in the freeski women’s rail jam on Tuesday and another fifth-place finish in the freeski skier cross on Wednesday.
“Honestly, all I have to say is it wasn’t what I expected but it definitely ended up being a memorable experience,” she said. “I’m stoked to be here with the girls on my team for sure.”
Then with one run left in the slopestyle it was time for that highlight-reel moment.
“I didn’t know what I would do the second run until my coach (RMC assistant Linnea Baysinger) came up and my boyfriend (RMC skier Luke Allen) as well, and they said, ‘What are you going to do there? You need to throw something down. If you fail, you fail, but you still have a clean run and if you succeed, that’s epic.’ And, that’s how it went.”
NOTES: Saarel's title gave Rocky three individual national titles. Sato won the GS on Tuesday and Weaver was the national women's freeski skier cross titlist Wednesday. The men’s slalom is Friday. On Saturday, the men’s and women’s dual slalom will be held.
