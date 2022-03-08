BILLINGS — It didn’t take Rocky Mountain College sophomore Hilde Sato long to shine on the national stage.
Competing in her first United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships, the skier from Torpo, Norway, won the women’s giant slalom national championships with a combined time of 2:08 on Tuesday at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York.
Prior to the national event, Sato told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that she was looking forward to competing on the East Coast, partially because course conditions tend to have more ice than western United States resorts. She said those conditions more closely resemble what she was used to in Europe.
Sato said Tuesday was a perfect day with snow early and sun later on. “Good conditions, good teammates, good weather, It was a good day,” she said.
Everything added up to a winning formula for Sato.
“It was super fast, the conditions were so great,” Sato told The Gazette in a phone interview from Lake Placid. “I had really fun skiing and felt stable.
“It was nice skiing on ice again.”
Sato’s national championship wasn’t the only one the Battlin’ Bears claimed on Tuesday.
The RMC men won the team championship in skier cross, a freeski event. Rocky’s Jacob Drake, of Red Lodge, was second in the skier cross, Filip Johansson fourth, Ian McCormick fifth, and Joel Dalmalm seventh.
“They have a fun time doing it,” said RMC ski coach Jerry Wolf of the Battlin’ Bears men who compete in skier cross, “are pretty good at it, and they really enjoy it.”
According to Wolf, skier cross is “like a motocross track, but on skis and you go four at a time and it’s bracketed. Two people go forward and two are eliminated and they bracket it to the final heat of four.”
Sato was the Western regional champion in the giant slalom, slalom and overall at Red Lodge Mountain Feb. 24-26. While Sato was a member of RMC’s team last year, the national meet wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sato finished in 1:02.18 in the first run and 1:05.82 in the second. Misel Marovt of Sierra Nevada University was second in 2:08.62. Finishing in third and fourth were SNU teammates Honor Clissold and SIxtine Piccard.
“She skied really well and won both runs,” said Rocky coach Jerry Wolf of Sato. “It was a spectacular performance. There are some really good skiers. She had an awesome day.”
Bergitte Varne of Rocky was sixth and Sofia Brustia of RMC ninth.
Overall, Sierra Nevada won the giant slalom women’s team race with a time of 6:30.20 and Rocky was second in 6:33.58. Babson College was third with a total time of 6:45.98.
The women’s slalom will be contested Thursday and Rocky, the regional GS, slalom and overall women’s champion, has hopes of winning that event and surpassing SNU in the alpine team race.
Rocky’s Larissa Saarel, a junior from Livingston, was fifth in the freeski women’s rail jam on Tuesday. As a team, the Battlin’ Bears were fourth
On Wednesday, the RMC men compete in the giant slalom. In 2020 at Whiteface Mountain, the Bears won the alpine overall, GS and slalom championships. The Rocky men swept those events at regionals. The RMC women will also compete in the freeski skier cross Wednesday.
Sato said she’d be rooting the men’s team on.
“Hopefully we have some training tomorrow,” she said of preparing for the women’s slalom Thursday. “I’m hoping to do a couple laps and we are going to watch the guys and cheer for them.”
