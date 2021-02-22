BILLINGS — Marcus Stephens led five Providence players reaching double figures in scoring with 15 points in a 83-76 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory over Rocky Mountain College Sunday at the Fortin Center.

Providence ends the season 15-2 overall and 15-2 in league. RMC finishes 1-16 overall and 1-15 in the Frontier.

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly had 14 points, Davien Harris-Williams scored 13 points, and Cap Uzan and Jaxen Hashley each had 12.

Stephens grabbed eight rebounds for the Argos and Hashley had six. Darko-Kelly and Uzan both dished out four assists.

For the Battlin' Bears, Maxim Stephans netted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Sam Vining added 20 points and Tayshawun Bradford had 11 points and Kelson Eiselein 10 points.

The Frontier Conference playoffs begin Thursday and No. 1 seed UP will receive a first-round bye. Rocky, the No. 6 seed, will visit No. 3 Montana Tech (12-8, 12-10) at 7 p.m. 

