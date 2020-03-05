BROOKINGS, S.D. — Five Rocky Mountain College athletes will be competing this weekend at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Five-time All-American Isaac Petsch of Billings will be leading the Battlin' Bears as one of the top milers at nationals.
Sydney Little Light of Crow Agency will be competing in the women's mile.
On the men's side, Rocky will have Michael Lee of Kalispell in the shot put, Joseph Vanden Bos of Kalispell in the 800 meters and Jackson Wilson of Box Elder, South Dakota, in the 3,000 meters.
