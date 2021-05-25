BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College’s contingent of athletes in the NAIA National Track & Field Championships begins competing Wednesday afternoon when Sydney Little Light runs in the 1,500-meter trials.

On Thursday, Joseph Vanden Bos competes in the 800-meter trials, and Jackson Wilson will run in the 5,000-meter trials.

George Beddow and Mei-Li Stevens will run the marathon early Friday morning.

The championships are being held in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

