BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College’s contingent of athletes in the NAIA National Track & Field Championships begins competing Wednesday afternoon when Sydney Little Light runs in the 1,500-meter trials.
On Thursday, Joseph Vanden Bos competes in the 800-meter trials, and Jackson Wilson will run in the 5,000-meter trials.
George Beddow and Mei-Li Stevens will run the marathon early Friday morning.
The championships are being held in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
