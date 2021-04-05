BILLINGS — Five athletes from Rocky Mountain College were recognized Monday as athletes of the week by the Frontier Conference.

The group of Battlin' Bears included Ty Reynolds, Allison Halverson, Ayla Embry, Elijah Barkell and Jackson Wilson.

Reynolds, a strong safety, was the defensive player of the week in football. He had two interceptions in Rocky's 24-21 victory at Montana State-Northern.

Halverson was honored in track and field for placing eighth or better in the shot put, discus and hammer throw at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Open in Billings.

As the volleyball defender of the week, Embry averaged 8.44 digs per set as Rocky won twice at MSU-Northern. 

Barkell and Wilson were saluted as the top men's track performers.

Barkell won the hammer throw at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Open and placed fourth in the shot put and discus, while Wilson triumphed in the 1,500 meters.

His clocking of 4:00.72 in the fourth-fastest time in the NAIA this spring.

