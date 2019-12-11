BILLINGS — The food drive contest between Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College, along with their respective alumni associations will conclude on Thursday.
Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the women's basketball game between the two schools, which starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The food drive winner will be announced during halftime. The contest began on Nov. 6. The food collected will be donated to Family Service.
There is also a tailgate party at Alterowitz on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Alumni from both schools are welcome.
Along with the other festivities, the MSUB women will be wearing black and gold Eastern Montana College jerseys in honor of EMC Throwback Night.
The Jackets men's basketball team will also be hosting Rocky this week. The crosstown rivalry game will be on Friday at Alterowitz Gymnasium at 7 p.m. It is also Eastern Montana College Throwback Night during the men's game.
Santa Claus will be at both contests beginning at 6:30 p.m. through halftime and will be handing out candy canes and posing for pictures.
