BILLINGS — Former Billings West athlete Jesse Owens has signed a letter of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball program, head coach Bill Dreikosen announced Wednesday.
Owens, a 5-foot-9 point guard, joins the Battlin' Bears after transferring from Montana State. As a senior at West, Owens averaged 18 points, 5.5 assists, three rebounds and two steals per game. Owens helped lead the Golden Bears to a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament.
Owens was a two-time first-team all-state basketball selection, a 2019 participant of the Montana-Wyoming All Star basketball series, second-team Montana All-USA Today, co-Midland Roundtable Boys Athlete of the Year, and the 2018 Eastern AA offensive most valuable player on the 2018 state title football team.
"We are certainly excited about getting one of the best local athletes to come play for us," Dreikosen said. Jesse is a dynamic point guard and a proven winner. His resume is outstanding and we believe he will make an immediate impact."
Owens plans to pursue a degree in health and physical education.
