BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College standout N’Dea Flye has signed a professional contract to play women’s basketball for Visby BBK in Sweden.

In a press release announcing Flye’s signing, RMC said that Flye’s season will begin at the end of September and run through March.

Flye was named the Frontier Conference MVP last season after she averaged 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and nearly four assists per game. She was also named as an NAIA All-America first team selection, and was named to the WBCA's All-America first team, as well.

“N’Dea will go down as one of the all-time greats in Rocky women’s basketball history,” Battlin’ Bears coach Wes Keller was quoted as saying in the release. “N’Dea has all the intangibles to be successful at the next level. We are extremely proud of all the things she accomplished in a Battlin’ Bears uniform and are excited to follow her professional career.”

