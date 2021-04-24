HELENA — Rocky Mountain College competed in the Trudnowski track and field meet hosted by Carroll College on Friday and Saturday. Four Battlin' Bears took first place in their respective events.
Joseph Vanden Bos met the "B" standard for the NAIA national track and field championships in the 800 meters with a time of 1:54:08. Teammate Jackson Wilson took first in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:00.99, and Sydney Little Light won the women's 1,500-meter race in a time of 4:52.93.
The Bears' Elijah Barkell established a new school record in the hammer throw with a winning toss 150-0.
