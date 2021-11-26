CALDWELL, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College opened the fourth quarter on a 14-point scoring run and went on to beat College of Idaho 66-57 on Friday at Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic. Rocky will meet Eastern Oregon on Saturday.
Kloie Thatcher led Rocky with 21 points while making 4 of 6 3-pointers. N'Dea Flye scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Battlin' Bears won despite making just 18 of 37 free throws.
Shauna Bribiescas chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds for Rocky, which improved to 4-1 with the victory.
The Bears led 46-42 at the start of the fourth quarter. A 14-0 run, highlighted by 3s from Bribiescas and Thatcher, helped Rocky build a 60-42 advantage.
