BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light and Joseph Vanden Bos were singled out by the Frontier Conference on Monday as track and field athletes of the week.
Little Light, a freshman from Crow Agency, won the 1,500 meters at the Trudnowski Open, hosted by Carroll College. She was clocked at four minutes, 52.93 seconds.
Vanden Bos, a sophomore from Kalispell, was first in the 800 meters with an NAIA B-standard qualifying time of 1:53.64.
