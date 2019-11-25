BILLINGS — Gardiner senior outside hitter/middle blocker Kyndra Long will join the Rocky Mountain College volleyball program, the Battlin' Bears announced Monday.
"I chose Rocky Mountain College because of the excellent academics, great volleyball program and the fact that it felt like home," Long said in a press release. "I felt like I fit in right from the start and I'm very excited to continue my career in such a beautiful place with such amazing people."
The 5-foot-9 Long has earned three all-state volleyball selections in her career. She also plays basketball for the Bruins.
"Kyndra is a really good student-athlete coming from a great volleyball program," Rocky coach Yang Yang said in a press release. "She is willing to work hard to become an impact player."
