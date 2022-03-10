BILLINGS — Some players prefer to be coached hard. They want to be challenged. More often than not it brings out the best in them as athletes, and as people.
Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher, a heady Butte Central alum, lives in that demographic. So do her teammates.
Remember when Thatcher and five other Battlin’ Bears took a courageous leap last season to sit out in protest of what they believed was an unwarranted suspension to their coach, Wes Keller?
It was a decision based on principle, and it risked their collective future as student-athletes.
But if last season was tumultuous for Rocky — and it absolutely was — this year has provided the payoff and the healing. Let it be a lesson: The high road can lead to prosperity.
Right now, Rocky is in the midst of the most successful women’s basketball season in program history. The Bears won both the Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament championships (a first in 34 years), are a No. 2 seed for the upcoming NAIA tourney and are set to host a four-team opening-round “pod” beginning Friday at the Fortin Center.
The Bears will play Reinhardt (Georgia) at 7 p.m. The other game, at 5 p.m., is between Hope International and Dakota State. The winners of those two games will meet Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fortin Center. The team that emerges will advance to the final 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, March 17-22.
Winning, it’s been said, cures more ills than penicillin. But Rocky’s incredible turnaround from a one-win train wreck in 2020-21 to a 26-win steamroller this year is more than about execution on the basketball court or the addition of a show-stopping Division I transfer guard named N’Dea Flye.
Loyalty and commitment paved the way.
Prior to a practice on Feb. 1, 2021, Keller was notified that he was being placed on paid administrative leave so Rocky’s administration could investigate claims some players made of harsh coaching tactics and verbal mistreatment.
To be fair, Rocky was obligated to take those claims seriously, and it acted out of what it called an abundance of caution.
Still, six other players — Thatcher, Shauna Bribiescas, Mackenzie Dethman, Adonica Baca-Martinez, Katelyn Ostrowski and Izzy Spruit — said “no way” and refused to take the court until Keller was brought back.
Keller was eventually reinstated after a 17-day absence, was cleared of any wrongdoing and was given a full vote of confidence by the school’s president, Bob Wilmouth.
But the six players who stood in solidarity with Keller were told that they wouldn’t be allowed to return because, according to an administrative correspondence obtained by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, they had “an obligation to participate in basketball related activities” and the school would “be moving forward with those student-athletes that participate in team activities, practices, and games.”
A messy situation became more convoluted. Rocky finished the season with a blowout loss in the Frontier postseason and ended with a 1-11 record, capping a season rife with forfeits, COVID cancellations and confusion.
In the end, Wilmouth righted a wrong that had spun out of control (and not of his doing) by providing a path for the players to return. All of them were allowed to come back and all of them did save for Spruit, who chose to move on after graduating.
Keller — whose dad Steve didn’t achieve more than 900 high school and collegiate coaching wins in Montana by throwing tea parties — certainly coaches his players hard. But, as more than one player said, it’s not out of malice or contempt.
Keller, according to them, is demanding because he wants to bring the best out of his players.
When the team reconvened last fall to begin preparations for this season, it did so as a unified front and it showed on the court. The Bears at one point reeled off 16 consecutive wins and kept pace at the top of the Frontier with the likes of deep and talented teams like Carroll and Providence.
The Bears shared the regular-season crown with Providence and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason where they defeated Montana Tech and Carroll. After beating the Saints in a 59-56 title-game thriller, fans stormed the court and Rocky, picked second-to-last in the preseason poll, had its first championship since 1988.
During the trophy presentation, Keller and Wilmouth shared an embrace, a sure sign of the healing that has occurred over the course of the past year. The once-beleaguered Bears are alone at the Frontier summit.
Thatcher was happy for one person in particular.
“I can't think of a man that deserves it more than coach Keller,” she said.
Thatcher and her teammates are nothing if not loyal to Keller and the Rocky program. And that speaks volumes.
Let it be a lesson: The high road can lead to prosperity.
Now the question is how high Rocky can climb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.