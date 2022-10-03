WHITEFISH — Southern Oregon’s Gunner Yates (offensive), College of Idaho’s Keagan McCoy (defensive) and Rocky Mountain College’s Jack Waddell (special teams) were tabbed Frontier Conference football Players of the Week on Monday.
McCoy, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive end, was credited with a team-best nine tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in the Yotes’ 31-20 victory over Carroll on Saturday.
For his performance, McCoy was also selected as the NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week.
McCoy was the key cog in a C of I defense that amassed nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss while limiting Carroll to negative-15 rushing yards.
Yates totaled three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in SOU’s 42-14 win over Eastern Oregon.
Yates’ 48-yard rushing score in the second quarter improved the Raiders’ advantage to 20-0, while his five-yard plunge in the fourth all but cemented SOU’s second victory of the season.
The 6-foot, 185-pound freshman carried the ball 13 times for 91 yards and also caught a pass for one yard and a score. Yates now has three rushing touchdowns in his last two games.
Waddell, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver out of Laurel High School, returned three kick offs for 106 yards in Rocky’s 41-26 win over Montana Western on Saturday.
Waddell’s impact play came with Rocky leading 28-26 early in the fourth quarter.
His 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown helped extend the Battlin’ Bears’ advantage to two scores with 11:43 left to play and off-set what would end up being the Bulldogs’ final points of the contest.
