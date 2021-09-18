GREAT FALLS — Halle Labert scored a hat trick Saturday in leading Rocky Mountain College to 5-1 victory over Providence in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer.
Labert scored in the 27th, 50th and 85th minutes for the Battlin' Bears (1-0, 4-1-1). Tiara Duford and Amber Pearson assisted on Labert's first two goals.
Morgan Maack and Pearson also scored for Rocky.
Labert has eight goals already this season.
The Bears outshot the Argos, 23-3.
In the men's match, Providence prevailed 1-0 on Matthew Wilkinson's goal in the 51st minute. Mika Lukas Lankhof provided the assist.
Both Rocky (0-1-0, 3-1-1) and Providence (1-0-0, 1-2-0) had 10 shots apiece.
