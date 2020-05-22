Tanner Goligoski

Hamilton's Tanner Goligoski is transferring to Providence after spending his first collegiate season at Rocky Mountain College.

GREAT FALLS — The Providence men's basketball team announced the transfer of Tanner Goligoski on Friday afternoon.

Goligoski, who spent last season at Rocky Mountain College, averaged 20.7 points per game as senior at Hamilton. He holds the school record for career, season and single-game 3-pointers, and he is a member of the 1,000 point club.

Goligoski was first-team all-state and all-conference twice.

"We are excited to add Tanner to our Argo basketball program," Argos coach Steve Keller said in a UP press release. "Tanner is a pure 3-point shooter with great range. We look forward to watching his progress at UP."

