BILLINGS — Havre's Samantha Oliver has signed a letter of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team for the 2020 season, Battlin' Bears coach Yang Yang announced on Monday.
Oliver, a 5-foot-7-inch senior, recently finished her final season at Havre High School. A multi-positional threat, she has experience as a setter, defensive specialist and outside hitter.
Oliver received all-conference honors in volleyball during the past three seasons. She was also recognized as an all-state performer in 2019.
"Sam is the type of player who can play all sorts of different positions," Yang said in a school press release. "She is a well-trained player that makes smart decisions on the court and in the classroom. We are excited to have her on our roster."
Oliver played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Blue Ponies. She earned all-conference honors in softball during both her sophomore and junior seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.