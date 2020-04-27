HELENA – Helena High senior Riley Thennis recently saw the spring season of her senior year canceled, but she is not done competing. She initially intended to study biological science at Montana Tech and become a physician’s assistant, and will continue on the same academic path with the same career goals while attending Rocky Mountain College. The only difference is that the former Bengals guard will also be playing basketball for the Battlin’ Bears.
“I don’t know if I changed my mind. I think that I’ve always wanted to (play college basketball),” said Thennis. “I just didn’t know if I had the opportunity. And then Coach (Wes) Keller and his staff gave me the opportunity. It just seemed right. They have a great program – a winning program. I’ve heard great things about Coach Keller, so I just thought it fit really well. Then, academically, it fit exactly what I want to do so it all kind of just made sense.”
As a three-sport athlete at Helena High, Thennis was about to reach the culmination of her high school career.
A cross-country runner by fall who was part of the third-place team in Class AA, Thennis gave the Bengals basketball team a boost with six points off the bench during the 2019 state title game; a game they’d go on to win for their third straight state championship.
Thennis has an affinity for each sport she’s played during her high school career, but her senior softball season was something she had especially looked forward to.
“Softball will always hold a special place for me just because I’ve grown up around it,” said the 5-8 first baseman. “It’s actually how my parents met – through the legion team. I think it’s always going to be special, and the fact that my dad has helped me in so many ways become the player I am. So for me to finally not be able to go out for one last season to play is really hard. I love all my sports but softball is special in a different way.”
While things were looking bleaker as each day passed during the month of April, Thennis tried to remain optimistic until the bitter end. But the dreaded announcement came Wednesday that made things official.
“Obviously it’s a huge disappointment for all coaches and athletes across the state, as well as kids in bands who have lost their all-state band festivals and other activities. It’s everything that got canceled,” Helena Public Schools activities administrator Tim McMahon said. “Particularly, I feel bad for the seniors. Those kids have dedicated years to their senior year. We had some who lost out on state basketball tournaments, and now we have lost kids who have lost their entire seasons. It’s really disappointing.”
“Right away I was really disappointed. I had kind of been holding out hope for a while that we were going to get some type of season,” Thennis said. “So I was pretty disappointed.
Thennis was one of five seniors returning from the 2019 Bengals softball squad (10-13, 7-6). The Bengals were poised to make a run at the playoffs, as they were chalk full of senior leadership at critical positions around the diamond.
“All of my teammates had been working really hard. Our pitcher Mariah English had been working really hard. She’s also a senior,” Thennis said. “It’s sad to see, not only for me, but also my teammates … all this hard work that’s been put in during the offseason and not being able to go out and show that. I think we were going to be pretty strong this year with the amount of work everyone had been putting in. So I was pretty disappointed when I found out.”
Thennis earned Academic All-State honors in all three sports she completed in. She lettered in cross-country and basketball twice. Thennis joined Helena’s varsity softball team for a portion of her sophomore year and played there for her entire junior year. This season she would have received a third letter.
She was also part of the National Honors Society.
Losing an entire season at any point in her life would have been a tough pill to swallow, as she takes nothing for granted. Playing sports was not always a sure thing for Thennis. As a 3-year-old, her pediatrician discovered there were holes in her heart which allowed blood to leak between chambers.
“I had open-heart surgery when I was 3,” Thennis said. “I had a full repair done so it’s never affected me in my sports, but I know that it’s always kind of like, I have to be careful about what I do. I’ve been lucky not to have it affect my athletic career.”
Thennis isn’t sure when exactly she’ll join the team at Rocky to begin workouts. For the first time in her basketball career, she won’t have Bengals teammate and Montana Tech signee McKayla Kloker by her side.
“McKayla Kloker and I … I’ve never played on a team without her,” Thennis said. “This next year will definitely be a different transition to not being in the same place as her. It’s always been special to me to play with her because I’ve always played with her. So always moving from team to team with her is very special.”
