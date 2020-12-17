HELENA — There was nothing normal about athletics or even recruiting in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Helena High's Brooke Ark, it still worked out all the same.
And on Thursday, she signed her NAIA letter of intent to play volleyball in the Frontier Conference for Rocky Mountain College.
"I couldn't see myself not playing volleyball," Ark said. "After my last high school volleyball match at CMR, I just couldn't see not playing again. It's important to me and I don't know what I'd do with my time, so I'm excited."
Ark put together a stellar senior season for Helena High and she played a big role in the Bengals advancing all the way to the Class AA state semifinals before they were eliminated by CMR.
The senior was a defensive specialist for the Bengals and led the team with 236 digs. She's also very good from the service line and led Helena with a team-high 36 aces this season too, which earned her First-Team All-Area, as well as Second-Team All-State in Class AA.
During her time at Helena High, Ark has been a three-sport athlete with the Bengals and plays basketball and softball in addition to volleyball. As a junior, she helped Helena to a runner-up finish at the Class AA state volleyball tournament to Helena Capital.
However, since her teammate, Liz Heuiser signed to play volleyball with Carroll College, the two teammates will one day be opponents at the collegiate level.
"It's going to be a lot different because we have been playing with each other since sixth grade," Ark said. "But she's really happy for me and I am really happy for her and we will be great competitors against each other and it will be fun to see her on the opposite side."
