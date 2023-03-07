Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team celebrates as it advances its name in the NAIA National Championship bracket on Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho. The Battlin' Bears defeated Menlo (Calif.) 68-62 in the first round of the NAIA's tournament and will face Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher, left, dribbles as Menlo's (Calif.) Kiara Brown defends during a NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship first round game between the Battlin' Bears and the Oaks on Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho.
Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team celebrates as it advances its name in the NAIA National Championship bracket on Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho. The Battlin' Bears defeated Menlo (Calif.) 68-62 in the first round of the NAIA's tournament and will face Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Courtesy of Spencer Farrin
Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher, left, dribbles as Menlo's (Calif.) Kiara Brown defends during a NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship first round game between the Battlin' Bears and the Oaks on Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho.
LEWISTON, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team will stay to play at least another day.
The Battlin' Bears defeated Menlo (California) 68-62 on Tuesday night in first-round play in the NAIA National Championship, propelling Rocky to Wednesday's second round and an opportunity to advance to the finals site for the second straight season.
A furious fourth quarter that saw a combined 51 points between the Bears (20-10 overall) and Oaks (21-10) resulted in Rocky scoring 28 in the final 10 minutes and getting a game-high 30 for the night as a whole from senior guard Kloie Thatcher, who played all 40 minutes and drained four 3-pointers.
Thatcher, a Butte Central grad and First Team All-Frontier Conference selection, notched a season-high point total in the victory. Rocky guards Ky Buell and Gracee Lekvold chipped in on the scoring efforts with 14 points each.
Menlo was led by Kiara Brown's 22 points, along with 16 points from Alberte Frisch.
A total of 20 points in total were scored in the final minute alone, but the Bears' ability to keep calm and composed at the free throw line (9 for 12 in the last minute of the game) allowed Rocky to hold at least a two-possession lead on the Oaks for the entire duration of the last 60 seconds.
The Bears held the Oaks to 22-for-60 (36.7%) shooting from the field and 5-for-19 (26.3%) shooting from the 3-point line, and despite turning the ball over 22 times did not lose the lead at any point in the high-octane fourth quarter, being up by as much as 10 points in the final frame.
The No. 11-seeded Bears will play in the second round at third-seeded host Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) — which defeated Simpson (California) 73-55 earlier in the evening Tuesday — at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston, with the winner advancing to the NAIA tourney's Round of 16 that begins Monday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
It will be the third time that Rocky and Lewis-Clark (29-3) have met this season. The Bears and Warriors faced off on back-to-back days during nonconference play Nov. 4 and 5 in Lewiston, with Lewis-Clark winning the first meeting 95-69 and the second matchup 80-73 in double overtime.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.