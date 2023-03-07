LEWISTON, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team will stay to play at least another day.

The Battlin' Bears defeated Menlo (California) 68-62 on Tuesday night in first-round play in the NAIA National Championship, propelling Rocky to Wednesday's second round and an opportunity to advance to the finals site for the second straight season.

