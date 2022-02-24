RED LODGE — Hilde Sato of Rocky Mountain College claimed first in the women's giant slalom competition on Thursday at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain.
Sofia Brustia of Rocky was third and the Battlin' Bears Sydney Weaver sixth as Rocky won the team competition.
Rocky had the best total time of 4:40.45 to win the women's team title for the GS. Utah was second in 4:51.51 and College of Idaho third in 4:52.71.
A team's best three "A" team members' combined times are used to equate the team's total time.
Charlotte Townshend of Utah finished second.
The competition continues on Friday with the men's GS. The first run on Friday is at 10 a.m. and the second run is at 1 p.m.
Overall, 16 teams are entered at the three-day regional with 83 women and 99 men appearing on the start lists.
The regional will conclude on Saturday with both the men and women competing in the slalom. Action on Saturday begins at 10 a.m. and the men will compete after the women conclude their first run. The second run on Saturday starts at 1 p.m. with the women going first.
The top four men's and women's teams at the regional qualify for nationals March 6-12 in Lake Placid, New York.
Last year, there wasn't a national tourney due to COVID-19, however RMC skiers swept the team and individual titles at a five-school USCSA Western Championships at Red Lodge.
The previous two years the Bears' men and women have been the regional champions in the overall, slalom and GS.
The Rocky men won the national overall alpine title in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.