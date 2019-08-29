FULLERTON, Calif. — Hope International University defeated No. 8-ranked Rocky Mountain College 2-1 Thursday to spoil the Battlin' Bears' season opener in men's soccer.
The Royals (3-0, 0-0 GSAC) scored early with an unassisted goal from Omar Moralez in the 12th minute. Rocky's (0-1, 0-0 CCC) Nolan Sherwood responded with the Battlin' Bears' only goal of the day in the 23rd minute to tie the game at 1-1.
The game remained tied at the half. It wasn't until late in the second period that the Royals would clinch the win with a goal by Christopher Ribet in the 82nd minute.
Kristofer Wennin had one save and two goals allowed for the Battlin' Bears. Hope International's Oscar Sierra had one goal allowed and four saves.
The Battlin' Bears will next play Westmont College on Saturday.
