BILLINGS — During the past five years, the University of Jamestown has invested roughly $30 million in athletic facilities: an $18 million basketball arena, a $300,000 weight room improvement, and most recently a $12 million renovation to its football stadium.
Newly named Rocky Mountain College athletic director Jim Klemann, in his job as an assistant AD at NAIA Jamestown, played a role in raising funds for those projects. At Rocky, Klemann will have a similar aim.
“We’ve had a lot of success. For a small school of 1,100 students in the middle of North Dakota, to have $30 million in athletic facilities, people ask, ‘What’s the secret sauce?’” Klemann said Thursday during a phone conversation with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
“It comes down to leadership and it comes down to relationships and really painting that picture for folks about what is possible and how those funds really directly impact not just the product on the field but how it impacts student-athletes in their journey to ultimately getting that degree and walking across the stage at Rocky Mountain College.”
Klemann, 35, was announced as Rocky’s new athletic director on Tuesday. He replaces Jeff Malby, who resigned in July. Klemann still has work to finish at Jamestown, and said the plan is for him to begin his AD duties with the Battlin’ Bears in early October.
Klemann spent the past 17 years at Jamestown in a variety of roles, first as a student and most recently as an assistant AD for development and operations. With a fundraising background, Klemann brings a needed commodity to Rocky, which is similar in size and scope to Jamestown.
He was born in Butte and is a 2004 graduate of Belgrade High School, and has family across the state — his mother resides in Red Lodge, his father is in Bozeman, and he has grandmothers living in Bozeman and Opportunity.
Klemann will relocate to Billings with his wife Amy and their two children, Cal, 2, and Evelynn, 6 weeks.
“We’ve been incredibly blessed in Jamestown and have had great opportunities here. We loved being at a small, private, NAIA school,” Klemann said. “So if we were ever going to leave it had to be about the fit, it had to be about the mission of the institution, it had to be about their commitment to athletics and the commitment of the institution to the student-athletes, to make sure that academics was a high priority and that athletics played a big part in that student experience.”
Challenges exist at Rocky, whether those are budget constraints or facilities demands or the need to maintain a strong enrollment. Klemann said one of his first priorities will be to assess the lay of the land.
He will work to identify strengths, weaknesses, advantages and vulnerabilities. No matter where they exist, his ambition is high.
“That’s for me to learn a little bit more as we go through, but my vision is for us to be the best NAIA institution in the region and in the Frontier Conference and the Cascade Conference we compete in,” he said.
“In order for that to come true we’re going to do it with a shared culture of accountability and servant leadership. As we paint that, it will be fostered in a culture of pride. Battlin’ Bear pride. Pride is a personal commitment that separates excellence from mediocrity. And we’re going to have a lot of pride in what we do.”
Klemann said he has met with the coaches of Rocky’s 15 varsity sports and conveyed to them his vision.
“The coaches we have are tremendous. I’m really looking forward to going to work with those folks every day and watching them build their programs,” Klemann said. “Whatever I can do to step in and help them. I’m going to lead with a servant heart. It’s not about me. I’m here to serve them and hopefully go to battle when we need to go to battle and support them when we need support.”
It’s no small feat what Klemann and his colleagues have done to build and enhance the athletic department at Jamestown. Klemann recognizes the tradition that exists at Rocky and sees the opportunities for growth and avenues for advancement.
But he also knows nothing will happen overnight. Klemann has mapped out his first order of business for his tenure with the Battlin’ Bears.
“Priority No. 1 is to get out and listen and find out what folks are feeling and seeing from Rocky Mountain College athletics,” he said.
“No. 1 is getting out in the Billings community and the Rocky Mountain College alumni community and get to know folks. I don’t think you can build anything or raise any money or lead others until you build that trust. It’s not something that’s given to you by getting a title, it’s something that you earn.”
