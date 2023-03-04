BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College ski racing team is capable of delivering a mammoth performance at Mammoth Mountain, California.

After a stellar weekend on the slopes at the United States Collegiate Skiing and Snowboarding Western Regional competition last weekend, the Battlin’ Bears are ready for nationals Tuesday through Saturday at Mammoth Mountain.

