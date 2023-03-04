BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College ski racing team is capable of delivering a mammoth performance at Mammoth Mountain, California.
After a stellar weekend on the slopes at the United States Collegiate Skiing and Snowboarding Western Regional competition last weekend, the Battlin’ Bears are ready for nationals Tuesday through Saturday at Mammoth Mountain.
Rocky senior Filip Johansson, of Sweden, wants to help the Bears recapture their magic from 2020 when at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York, the Bears men’s team won their seventh overall national alpine title.
“I want to do my part to help the team to get another title before I leave,” Johansson, who was eighth in the men’s overall the last time the Bears won the national overall alpine title.
“It’s been a long career. I’ve been skiing for 21 years. It all comes down to four runs.”
Junior Bergitte Varne of Norway also believes the RMC women are capable of winning the national title. The last time the two RMC squads each won nationals was in 2018 when they both repeated.
“Definitely to take the W,” said Varne of the Battlin’ Bears women’s alpine team’s aspirations. “We have a pretty strong team this year with two new freshmen and both are capable of skiing pretty well. I’m excited.”
Battlin’ Bears are closing strong
To say the Rocky skiers are peaking at the right time might not fully describe just how well these Battlin’ Bears are performing.
The Battlin’ Bears have had some incredible finishes in ski racing competitions over the years, but perhaps none were as dominant as last weekend at Bogus Basin in Idaho.
The Rocky men and women swept the team titles in the giant slalom, slalom and overall and Rocky skiers claimed the top three spots in all four of the individual races (GS and slalom) except in the men’s slalom, where a ski racer not from Rocky claimed second.
The showing was pretty incredible as the Bears men won their 13th overall regional title in a row and the women claimed their 11th. Rocky coach Jerry Wolf’s men and women have qualified for the United States Collegiate Skiing and Snowboarding National Championships in all 22 years of him guiding the team, except for when the 2021 national meet was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year’s regional performance added to that long line of success, but was even more special due to the dominance the Bears displayed.
“It just goes to show we do as a team have a lot of talent this year,” said Johansson, who was the men’s regional slalom titlist and placed third in the GS at regionals.
For the Bears, that kind of domination on the slopes makes all the training worth it.
“Honestly for me it is just fun when we are winning as a team,” said Varne, who was second in the GS and third in the slalom at regionals.
“We are a pretty strong team this year.”
Rocky’s men have won seven overall national alpine titles with first-place banners coming in 2020, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2011, 2007 and 2005.
The Battlin’ Bears women have won overall national titles in 2018, 2017 and 2014.
In terms of talent, Wolf said this might be the best overall squad he’s had in his time at Rocky. The depth of the Battlin’ Bears’ team was on display at regionals. The Rocky men had six skiers in the top 10 in the slalom. In the GS, RMC skiers took the top four spots and the men placed 1-2-3-4-5-6.
“We could put together two teams that could podium at nationals,” said Wolf. “We are pretty stacked.”
Rocky’s Hilde Sato — the national giant slalom titlist last season — was a double winner at regionals, claiming the giant slalom and slalom titles and Alexander Sehlberg won the men’s GS.
Varne said she’ll leave it all out on the slopes in hopes of team and personal glory.
“My personal goal, this might sound cliché, but it’s to just do the best I can do,” she said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit with a knee, but at this point I’m just trying to start to be able to be a part of a team that does good. I really want to be a part of it.”
Johansson said the Bears know what it will take to win a title at snowy Mammoth Mountain.
“We all have to ski fast and finish. It will be a tough race,” he said. “We have to go 100% to make no mistakes. I think it’s possible and we are capable of winning it this year.”
National schedule
The alpine events start Tuesday with the women’s giant slalom. The men’s GS is Wednesday and the women’s slalom is Thursday. The men’s slalom will be on Friday.
The dual panel slalom for the men and women is Saturday.
Rocky also will be competing in freeski events.
The women’s rail jam is Tuesday along with men’s skier cross. The women’s skier cross is Wednesday, along with the men’s rail jam. On Thursday, the men and women will compete in slopestyle.
Rocky is the defending freeski women’s overall champions and also the women’s freeski skier cross national champion. The Rocky men also won the team championship in skier cross in 2022. Senior Sydney Weaver of Park City, Utah, was the national champion in women’s freeski skier cross. Also last year, then-RMC senior Larissa Saarel of Livingston won the overall championship in freeski women's and the national title in slopestyle.
Longtime USCSA power Sierra Nevada University is no longer a member of the organization the Rocky skiers and Wolf noted. Last Aug. 31 it was announced that skiing was returning to the Nevada athletics NCAA Division I varsity lineup for the 2022-23 school year in a press release from the school.
The release stated that “the addition of alpine skiing to the Wolf Pack varsity sports lineup is part of the University's transition of assets and operations from Sierra Nevada University, a year-long process which has rebranded the previous SNU as the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe.”
While SNU won’t be one of the teams Rocky is battling for hardware, there are several other top-notch programs in Castleton (Vermont) University, Babson (Massachusetts) College and Northern Michigan University said Wolf. Overall, a press release from the USCSA said more than 500 competitors from 65 colleges and universities will be competing in California.
Other alpine “powerhouses” according to a USCSA press release previewing the championships are Clarkson (New York) University and St. Olaf (Minnesota) College.
“With Sierra Nevada out of the West, most of our competition is from the East,” said Wolf. “They are coming out to the wild west, our territory. We are going to protect it.”
The conditions
According to the USCSA press release, those at Mammoth Mountain are counting down the days until the national competition starts.
“We are excited to welcome the USCSA National Championships to Mammoth Mountain for the first time,” said Michelle Tomaier, Mammoth Mountain’s Director of Events, Sponsorships and Athletes in a March 3 USCSA news release. “It’s going to be an incredible week of competition during what looks to be a record breaking season of snowfall for us.”
There are 11 conferences in the USCSA and the top teams from each compete at one of six regionals, where teams qualify for nationals. The USCSA press release states that “allowing entire teams to qualify for the USCSA Collegiate National Championships also allows for a greater number of competitors to attend the event, with over 200 alpine athletes, 200 freeski and snowboard athletes, and 100 nordic athletes” set to compete at Mammoth Mountain.
"We're thrilled to be hosting our 2023 national championships back on the west coast and more specifically at Mammoth Mountain,” said USCSA president Chris Shumeyko in the news release. “With our 2021 National Championships being canceled due to COVID, descending on the Sierra Nevadas this year is bittersweet and certainly overdue!”
Wolf said snow conditions should be soft during the event, which could help the Bears.
“They’ve gotten so much snow,” Wolf explained. “You pack it down, but it doesn’t get hard, there is no base. In the East they don’t get conditions like that and they are not used to it. We don’t want to rely on that, but we definitely have an advantage.”
Johansson and Varne are looking forward to competing in California and ready to chase that national title.
“The COVID year we were supposed to go to Mammoth,” said Johansson. “I’ve never got to go there. This will be the first time for that mountain.”
“Especially since it’s a new place where I’ve never been,” added Varne about the excitement of competing at Mammoth. “It’s California; it’s pretty cool.”
Destination Mammoth Mountain
The Bears, who were to make the trip by van with plans to leave Saturday morning and spend the night in Nevada before arriving at their destination on Sunday, are set to contend. After all, it won’t be the first time they’ve made a long-distance trip by bus and they want to send their seniors out on top.
“We’ve been racing a lot this semester, more than last year and my freshman year,” said Varne, an academic All-American. “We’ve skied some NCAA and USCSA events. We’ve traveled far, up and down and sideway and spent so many hours in the van. There are some good results that will hopefully show well at nationals. I know everyone on the girls and guys is capable of skiing fast and putting those two runs together.”
“Just the fact we are a big, strong team with a lot of seniors graduating, hopefully we make their last nationals worth it.”
