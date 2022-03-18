SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Considering her family’s connection to the game, it seemed only natural that Rocky Mountain College’s Shauna Bribiescas would grow up playing basketball.
The youngest of four, Bribiescas failed to have much interest in the sport at an early age despite, or perhaps because of, her family’s ties. Bribiescas’ older sister, Monique, played four years at NCAA Division I New Mexico State in the mid-2000s and her father has been involved in high school athletics for over two decades.
“I actually didn’t want to play basketball…I was the youngest, so I was coloring while I was at the basketball tournaments,” Bribiescas said, smiling. “I told my dad my eighth grade year, I was like, ‘I don’t want to play.’ I finally did club [basketball] and I knew I was blessed with the talents that I have. I was like, ‘why not?’…It’s in the blood.”
Bribiescas quickly grew into a standout, earning East Valley Region Player of the Year and all-conference honors at Dobson High School in Mesa, Arizona. She turned that into an All-America selection her sophomore season at Pima Community College after averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
On Saturday, Bribiescas will help lead the Battlin’ Bears into the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Tournament. Bribiescas is a leader on this Rocky squad, a team that has already made plenty of history in winning the program’s first three national tournament games and capturing its first Frontier Conference Tournament title in 34 years.
“Shauna is experienced,” Rocky head coach Wes Keller said. “She came from a winning program in high school and a winning junior college program. She knows and understands how to win. She’s very verbal in the locker room. I’m extremely fortunate that she’s on our side.”
Pima CC’s 2019 team, one that Bribiescas started 35 of 36 games for, finished fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament. That experience, combined with her exposure to big-time games in high school, has primed Bribiescas for the run Rocky is making.
Her “been there, done that” mindset allows Bribiescas to be something of a calming voice for the Battlin’ Bears advance deeper in the playoffs.
“It prepared me more than I expected…I’ve played in those intense games, with the crowds, where a lot is on the line,” Bribiescas said. “I think that just prepared me for this. This one is a little bit more pressure because every single game is potentially our last game. It’s helped me and it helped me grow as a person. Now I can kinda be like, ‘we’re OK, we’re good, it’s just a game, we’re gonna have fun, we know what to do.’”
One of the reasons this Rocky team is special, and capable of accomplishing feats no other Battlin’ Bears team has, is the players’ willingness to accept roles. Bribiescas is a leader in the locker room with her voice, but on the court, she is one of Rocky’s best scorers and rebounders.
She will enter Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup averaging just under 12 points and six rebounds per game. Bribiescas is shooting 44.9 percent from the field and nearly 41 percent from 3-point distance.
Bribiescas said wants to do all the little things to help her team win games. Indeed she has done that this season, and many of her contributions have shown up in big ways down the stretch.
She turned in a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in Rocky’s first-ever national tournament victory last week against Reinhardt and followed that up with 25 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the regional championship win that sent Rocky to the Round of 16.
Bribiescas said she feels like her shooting ability has always existed, it’s just that in previous collegiate seasons she hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase those skills.
“At Pima I was the five [player], so I was a little bigger,” Bribiescas said. “Honestly, this is new to me, this shooting percentage…I feel like it’s always been in there but I was never an outside player…It feels really nice. I just try to keep my form and make sure that I’m doing it right. It’s great, but I also love to be that versatile player where I’m not only categorized as a shooter.”
In the last two games, Bribiescas has knocked down nine combined 3-pointers. She is shooting 60 percent from that distance during that stretch, and buried seven triples in that win over Dakota State. Five of those came in the fourth quarter alone, and four, including three-straight, during a 17-0 run that essentially sealed the game for Rocky.
“Once I hit the back-to-back threes, I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but I must have the hot hand right now,’” Bribiescas said of that performance. “When I hit that third one, I was trying to be humble, but I was like, ‘just give me the ball.’ It was a nice feeling but it shocked me.”
Bribiescas’ shooting ability gives Rocky a forward that can stretch the floor. That helps spread defenses out, opening up driving lanes for leading scorers N’Dea Flye, Kloie Thatcher and others. Bribiescas can hit shots from just about anywhere on the court, and on the defensive end, averages better than a steal per game while helping Rocky defend the painted area.
“Shauna is, first and foremost, an outstanding person,” Keller said. “A very good college basketball player. She plays with a lot of heart and grit. Shauna is one of those kids that, offensively, she can post you up, she can hit the mid-range, and she can hit the three. She’s been shooting the ball extremely well from the 3-point line these last couple games.”
Rocky does not need a high-powered offense to win basketball games, that is a luxury that comes with having an elite defense. Still, in four games during the calendar month of March, Rocky is averaging 69.3 points per game, its highest mark since December.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence, then, that Bribiescas is averaging 13 points on 46.5 percent shooting and nearly 42 percent from 3-point distance in March. Those are all her highest marks since December.
“I think she’s a great teammate,” Thatcher said of Bribiescas. “She shares the ball well, she knows when to shoot, she hits big shots for us.”
Defensively, Rocky will enter Saturday’s game giving up the 15th-fewest points per game and fresh off limiting the NAIA’s fourth-best offense to just 53 points.
Bribiescas said she feels like she has been around the game of basketball forever. She understands her basketball IQ is high and tries to include her input on different things whenever necessary.
Right now, Bribiescas and her teammates are not too interested in the history they have already made. They want to complete the full 180-degree turnaround from a one-win season a year ago and make the biggest splash in program history by winning three more games and a red banner.
“Last year is in the past and we learned from that,” Bribiescas said. “It’s really nice winning all these games and being able to show everybody what we can do. We all play different roles and it’s just nice to have put that together. We’re not done yet and we want to get that championship.”
Tip off with Thomas More in the quarterfinals is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT on Saturday from the Tyson Events Center.
