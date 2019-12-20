CHANDLER, Ariz — Led by Izzy Spruit's 20 points, the 20th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team defeated San Diego Christian College 76-55 on Friday in the Phoenix Frontier Classic.

Playing in her hometown, Spruit came off the bench to make 5 of 8 3-point attempts. Markaela Francis had 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Destinee Pointer scored 11 points.

San Diego Christian's Erica McCarter led the Hawks with 15 points. Megan Moore scored 12.

Kloie Thatcher hit three 3-pointers early to help the Battlin' Bears (7-3) to a 17-2 lead early in the first period. Shooting 50 percent through the first two periods, Rocky entered the half up 41-20 over the Hawks (4-8).

The Battlin' Bears return home to host the Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic on Dec. 27-28 in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. They will play Bethesda College on Dec. 27 and Mount Royal University on Dec. 28.

