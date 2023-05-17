BILLINGS — Former Joliet boys basketball player Seth Bailey has signed, along with his out-of-state cousin, to play college basketball at Rocky Mountain College, per a news release from the school Wednesday.

Bailey, a 6-foot-5 forward, averaged a double-double with 18.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the J-Hawks this past season, earning a first-team all-conference selection in District 4B.

The Battlin' Bears also announced in the release that they had signed Bailey's cousin, Elijah Bailey, a 6-4 forward from Morgan, Utah. Elijah was an all-state selection in the Beehive State, per Rocky's release.

Seth Bailey will join his Joliet classmate, Paxton McQuillan (a Bears football commit), as a Rocky student-athlete next year.