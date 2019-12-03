ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Top-ranked Keiser University limited Rocky Mountain College to one shot on goal in a 4-0 victory in the second round at the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championships on Tuesday here.
Rocky finished its season 14-5-3. Keiser, the No. 2 seed in the tourney, improved to 21-1.
Filippa Millqvist and Larissa Weber scored in the first half as the Seahawks built a 2-0 advantage. Alicia Drott scored twice in the second half for the victors.
Keiser University is located in West Palm Beach, Florida.
"They are obviously the No. 1 team in the country and are definitely the best team we've played all season," Rocky coach Richard Duffy said of the Seahawks.
The match was scoreless until Millqvist found the net at the 19:13 mark. Weber scored at 25:16. Drott's goals were scored at 78:10 and 83:06.
Keiser totaled 11 shots in both halves for 22 total. Rocky did not attempt a shot in the first half and attempted three after intermission. Overall, Keiser had 10 shots on goal.
Rocky keeper Maia Wetzel registered six saves. Wetzel's 96 saves this season is a single-season record for the program.
The Bears' 14 wins ties a program record, equaling the wins mark accomplished by the 2008 and 2012 squads.
It was the first time in program history the Battlin’ Bears advanced to the final event site of the national championships. The Bears' only previous appearance at the national tourney was in 2008 when Simon Fraser downed Rocky 1-0 in double overtime in the opening round.
"It was an exceptional season overall and I'm proud of this group of young women," Duffy said. "Our senior class has kind of set the level for the future of the program. It was a great season. The girls battled today, but the level of the opponent was very high today."
Duffy said the Bears enjoyed the experience and hope to return to the national tourney.
"Once you come to something like this it makes you want to come back next year," he said.
