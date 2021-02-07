WILLISTON, N.D. — Kendra Dykstra Munsterman clocked a 2:16.81 in the women's 800 meters to claim first place and set a new Rocky Mountain College indoor track and field record at the Blue Hawk Classic here over the weekend.

Overall, several Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears did well at the two-day meet.

In the women's one-mile, Sydney Little Light placed first in 5:19.88 and Mei-Li Stevens was third in 5:20.97.

In the 60 hurdles, Trinity Lewandowski placed third with a time of 10.56.

The Rocky women also won both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. 

In the high jump, Breah Mulvehill was second (4-7), and in the pole vault Dakota Manecke was fourth (10-0). Allison Halverson was third in the shot put (37- 1/2).

For the men, Joe Vanden Bos placed first in the 800 with a time of 1:59.55 and in the mile Jackson Wilson was also victorious in 4:30.56. In the 1,600 relay the Battlin' Bears raced to a first-place finish and RMC was second in the 3,200 relay. 

Tags

Load comments