WILLISTON, N.D. — Kendra Dykstra Munsterman clocked a 2:16.81 in the women's 800 meters to claim first place and set a new Rocky Mountain College indoor track and field record at the Blue Hawk Classic here over the weekend.
Overall, several Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears did well at the two-day meet.
In the women's one-mile, Sydney Little Light placed first in 5:19.88 and Mei-Li Stevens was third in 5:20.97.
In the 60 hurdles, Trinity Lewandowski placed third with a time of 10.56.
The Rocky women also won both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
In the high jump, Breah Mulvehill was second (4-7), and in the pole vault Dakota Manecke was fourth (10-0). Allison Halverson was third in the shot put (37- 1/2).
For the men, Joe Vanden Bos placed first in the 800 with a time of 1:59.55 and in the mile Jackson Wilson was also victorious in 4:30.56. In the 1,600 relay the Battlin' Bears raced to a first-place finish and RMC was second in the 3,200 relay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.