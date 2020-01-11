BILLINGS — Kloie Thatcher's buzzer-beating layup lifted Rocky Mountain College to a 71-69 overtime victory over Lewis-Clark State in Frontier Conference women's basketball Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

With time winding down, Thatcher drove left against the defense, got to the basket and scored as the horn sounded. The victory lifted Rocky, who led by as many as 15 points in regulation, to a 12-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Frontier.

Thatcher finished with 19 points and six assists. Markaela Francis also scored 19 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds for the Battlin' Bears. Teammate Mackenzie Dethman also had a double-double of 17 points and 11 boards.

Abbie Johnson had 15 points to lead L-C State (9-5, 1-3). The Warriors put five players in double figures.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments