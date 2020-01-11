BILLINGS — Kloie Thatcher's buzzer-beating layup lifted Rocky Mountain College to a 71-69 overtime victory over Lewis-Clark State in Frontier Conference women's basketball Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
With time winding down, Thatcher drove left against the defense, got to the basket and scored as the horn sounded. The victory lifted Rocky, who led by as many as 15 points in regulation, to a 12-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Frontier.
🚨@NAIA UPSET ALERT🚨— Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears (@BattlinBears) January 11, 2020
Kloie Thatcher hits the buzzer beater in overtime to give No. 20 ranked @RockyWBB a 71-69 win over the No. 13 ranked @LCWarriors!@LCWarriors: 69@BattlinBears: 71#BATTLINBEARS pic.twitter.com/2k0ovIOMH1
Thatcher finished with 19 points and six assists. Markaela Francis also scored 19 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds for the Battlin' Bears. Teammate Mackenzie Dethman also had a double-double of 17 points and 11 boards.
Abbie Johnson had 15 points to lead L-C State (9-5, 1-3). The Warriors put five players in double figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.