HAVRE — Late free throws from Maxim Stephens and Cade Tyson helped break an overtime deadlock and allowed Rocky Mountain College to escape from Montana State-Northern with a 62-60 win Thursday evening.
The Battlin' Bears (10-5 overall, 2-1 Frontier Conference) won their fourth consecutive game in tense fashion, with Kael Robinson stealing the ball from the Lights' (12-4, 1-2) Jesse Keltner on the game's final possession to seal the deal. Stephens and Tyson each went 1 for 2 on free throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to give Rocky its late lead.
Kace Kitchel led the Bears with a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double, one of three Rocky players to reach double digits along with Jesse Owens (11 points) and Robinson (10). Stephens only had five points, but pulled down 13 boards to go along with it.
Keltner led all scorers with 19 points, with Scobey native CJ Nelson helping out Northern with 13 points of his own.
Rocky will resume play back in Billings on Saturday when it takes on Carroll College (7-7, 1-2), which lost to Montana Tech on Thursday, in a 4 p.m. game at the Fortin Center.
