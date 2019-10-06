BILLINGS — Lauryn Gamache scored the only goal of the match with just 52 seconds left as Rocky Mountain College defeated Southern Oregon 1-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer at Wendy's Field on the RMC campus. 

Hannah Borgel threaded a pass between two Raiders to Gamache to set up the winning goal. Once she was in possession of the ball, Gamache shifted past another defender and powered the ball into the top of the net.

Rocky goalie Maia Wetzel was credited with six saves en route to her sixth shutout of the year.

Rocky (7-2-1, 4-1-1) will host Eastern Oregon University on Oct. 18.

