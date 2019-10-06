BILLINGS — Lauryn Gamache scored the only goal of the match with just 52 seconds left as Rocky Mountain College defeated Southern Oregon 1-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer at Wendy's Field on the RMC campus.
Hannah Borgel threaded a pass between two Raiders to Gamache to set up the winning goal. Once she was in possession of the ball, Gamache shifted past another defender and powered the ball into the top of the net.
Rocky goalie Maia Wetzel was credited with six saves en route to her sixth shutout of the year.
Rocky (7-2-1, 4-1-1) will host Eastern Oregon University on Oct. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.