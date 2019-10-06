BILLINGS — Sky Swenson scored his second goal of the match at the 86:26 mark to break a tie and lead Rocky Mountain College past Southern Oregon 2-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer on Sunday at Wendy's Field on the RMC campus.

With the win, the Battlin' Bears improved to 6-3, 5-1. The Raiders fell to 5-5, 3-2.

Swenson scored his first goal in the 24th minute. Both of his goals were unassisted. 

"It was an exceptional performance by Sky today," said Rocky Mountain College men's soccer coach Richard Duffy in a school press release. "We put together a strong first half, but dropped off a bit in the second period. We'll look to put together two full quality periods next game."

Alan Gaytan scored for SOU at 73:51 to knot the score.

RMC will host Walla Walla University on Oct. 13 at Wendy's Field.

