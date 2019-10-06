BILLINGS — Sky Swenson scored his second goal of the match at the 86:26 mark to break a tie and lead Rocky Mountain College past Southern Oregon 2-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer on Sunday at Wendy's Field on the RMC campus.
With the win, the Battlin' Bears improved to 6-3, 5-1. The Raiders fell to 5-5, 3-2.
Swenson scored his first goal in the 24th minute. Both of his goals were unassisted.
"It was an exceptional performance by Sky today," said Rocky Mountain College men's soccer coach Richard Duffy in a school press release. "We put together a strong first half, but dropped off a bit in the second period. We'll look to put together two full quality periods next game."
Alan Gaytan scored for SOU at 73:51 to knot the score.
RMC will host Walla Walla University on Oct. 13 at Wendy's Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.