BILLINGS — Laurel's Jack Waddell plans to continue his football career at Rocky Mountain College, the senior announced Tuesday on social media.
Very excited to announce my commitment to Rocky Mountain College to further my academic and athletic career! Bear Raid!🐻@Coach_Stutz @CoachBlome pic.twitter.com/7zQ2PaFNs6— Jack Waddell (@jawaddell1123) December 8, 2020
Waddell helped the Locomotives win this year's Class A state title, scoring three touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over rival Billings Central. The wide receiver/defensive back has earned all-state selections in each of the last three seasons.
Waddell transferred to Laurel from Livingston prior to the 2019-20 school year.
