Laurel's Jack Waddell (9), pictured against Billings Central's Brady Winchell on Sept. 25, has committed to Rocky Mountain College.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Laurel's Jack Waddell plans to continue his football career at Rocky Mountain College, the senior announced Tuesday on social media. 

Waddell helped the Locomotives win this year's Class A state title, scoring three touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over rival Billings Central. The wide receiver/defensive back has earned all-state selections in each of the last three seasons.

Waddell transferred to Laurel from Livingston prior to the 2019-20 school year.

