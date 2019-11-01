EUGENE, Ore. — Lauryn Gamache scored five goals and set four records in the process as Rocky Mountain College overwhelmed Northwest Christian 11-0 in women’s soccer on Friday.
Gamache set the school single-match record for goals in a game and the single-match record for points and became the Battlin’ Bears career leader for goals and points.
The senior forward from St. Louis scored three goals in the first half and closed the record-setting day with the final two goals of the match for 10 points.
She now has 48 career goals and 118 career points.
The previous record for goals in a match was four, shared by Allie Beckers (twice) and Kristy Montignani. The two also held the previous record for points in a match, eight.
Montignani (2009-12) was also the previous career goals record holder with 46.
Hannah Borgel also scored a hat trick for the Battlin’ Bears (11-3, 8-2-1), while Haley Nicholson and Amber Pearson added scores. Pearson also finished with three assists.
Gamache and Borgel scored goals two minutes apart in the first half. In the second half, Borgel and Gamache found the net just 19 seconds apart.
Gamache became Rocky's career assist leader (22) earlier in the season.
The 11 goals is a single-match record for Rocky.
Goal keeper Maia Wetzel posted her program-record 10th shutout, needing to make just one save.
Rocky outshot Northwest Christian (2-14, 1-11) 34-4 and 19-1 for shots on goal.
The Battlin’ Bears close out the regular season Sunday at Corban University in Salem, Oregon.
