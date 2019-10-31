LEWISTON, Idaho — Morgan Ness put down 19 kills to help Lewis-Clark State defeat No. 16-ranked Rocky Mountain College in four sets Thursday night in Frontier Conference volleyball.

The Warriors (19-8, 7-2) won 28-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20.

The win pulls L-C State even with the Battlin' Bears (17-9, 7-2) atop the Frontier Conference standings.

Daniella Russell led Rocky with 14 kills while Monique Rodriguez had 11 and Morgan Allen 10. Russell also had a team-high 3.5 blocks.

Natalie Hilderman finished with a double-double of 34 assists and 13 digs. Ayla Embry had a team-high 21 digs while Kailey Thomson had 15, Addy Valdez 11 and Tori Cybulski 10.

The Battlin' Bears play at Montana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

