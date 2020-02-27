BILLINGS — Travis Yenor scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Trystan Bradley had 12 points and 10 boards in No. 7 Lewis-Clark State's 85-81 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory over Rocky Mountain College Thursday at the Fortin Center.
It was the 16th consecutive conference loss for the Battlin' Bears (7-20, 1-16).
L-C State improved to 26-3 overall and and 14-3 in the conference.
Grand Wallace had a game-high 33 points for Rocky. He also had eight rebounds. Only four players scored for Rocky as Clayton Ladine had 22 points, Sam Vining 14 and Darius Henderson 12.
Rocky led 47-39 at intermission before L-C State rallied to outscore the Bears 46-34 in the second half for the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.