BILLINGS — Travis Yenor scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Trystan Bradley had 12 points and 10 boards in No. 7 Lewis-Clark State's 85-81 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory over Rocky Mountain College Thursday at the Fortin Center.

It was the 16th consecutive conference loss for the Battlin' Bears (7-20, 1-16).

L-C State improved to 26-3 overall and and 14-3 in the conference.

Grand Wallace had a game-high 33 points for Rocky. He also had eight rebounds. Only four players scored for Rocky as Clayton Ladine had 22 points, Sam Vining 14 and Darius Henderson 12. 

Rocky led 47-39 at intermission before L-C State rallied to outscore the Bears 46-34 in the second half for the win. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments