GREAT FALLS – Keller Boys 2, Other Guys 0.
That’s not exactly what the scoreboard at McLaughlin Center showed Saturday afternoon, but those were the numbers that counted most for Steve Keller and his son Wes.
Wes, who has guided the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program for the past nine years, watched his Bears roll past the University of Providence 67-43 in their Frontier Conference clash at 2 p.m. Rocky improved to a league-best 5-1 record, while UP fell to 1-5.
Two hours later, Steve’s Argos held off the RMC Bears 80-67 in the men’s contest, improving to 4-2, good for second place in the Frontier standings. Coach Bill Dreikosen’s Bears, who trounced UP in Billings last month, dropped to 2-4.
So were both Kellers rooting for each other on Saturday?
Well, not exactly.
“I’m always on the side of my son,” said proud papa Steve before the game.
“I always root for Rocky,” said the son after his game.
Steve’s spectator experience was an easy one.
“I got to watch about three quarters of Wes’ game, and he had his kids ready to do what they do best, pound it inside and make the other team guard them,” Steve said.
But that’s not the way Steve’s squad plays, at least not this season. With a team filled with cat-quick guards, the Argos like to spread the court and let the best athletes dribble-drive their way to victory.
Wes said he’s been learning basketball lessons from his father since he was knee-high. And still is.
“I remember sitting behind the bench when I was a little kid and listening in … I It’s nice to be able to still call him up and learn something new.”
The Rocky women blew out to an early 12-1 lead over coach Bill Himmelberg’s Argos, who gave the Bears all they could handle last month in Billings before losing by two points. RMC led 30-13 at halftime as UP sank only 2 of 20 field-goal attempts.
The Argos played much better the second half but never got mounted a rally.
Backup post player Morgan Baird led Rocky with 20 points in 22 minutes, and seven other Bears reached the scoring column. Rocky had 11 steals and held UP to 27 percent field goal shooting.
“Our defense carried us today,” Wes said. “You have to be ready every night if you’re going to win in this league.
The Bears won a school-record 29 games last season behind All-American guard N’Dea Flye, but there are no superstars on this year’s team.
“We share the ball well and take good shots, and that’s why we’ve been successful,” said Wes, who was named National Coach of the Year in the NAIA by a coaches association.
The Argos were led by Kennedy Cartwright with 15 points. Brooklyn Harn and Maddy Dixon added 8 apiece.
In the men’s contest, there were several huge runs by both teams, which produced a competitive battle.
“That was a crazy game,” acknowledged Steve Keller. “We couldn’t stop them and then they couldn’t stop us.”
Providence broke out to an early 19-9 lead before Rocky rallied behind 6-8 reserve forward Beau Santistevan to grab a 41-34 halftime advantage. UP hurt itself by missing 10 of 13 3-point field goal tries.
But the Argos came out with a new offensive game plan the second half, taking the ball to the basket before athletic guards like Marcus Stephens, Davien Harris-Williams and Kenny Curtis. Sophomore guard Sam Vining also drilled a pair of 3-balls as UP went on a 22-2 spree to grab a 57-43 lead.
The Bears whittled their deficit down to four points with an 11-2 run of their own, but UP closed strong.
“We’ve got guys who are hard to guard and we told them to take it to the rim,” said Steve. “The big thing is we responded after halftime the way a good team is supposed to respond. And we got some stops on defense.”
Stephens finished with 24 points and four steals, Harris Williams added 18 points and Curtis had 16. Senior post player Jake Olsen, like Vining a former CMR player, grabbed a game-best 15 rebounds and the 6-3 Vining snagged eight boards despite having to play against much taller opponents.
Santistevan led Rocky with 16 points and Elliott Brooks added 13.
“It was a total team win,” said Steve, and we needed it with home games coming up Thursday (MSU-Northern) and Saturday (UM-Western). But nobody gives you anything in this league.”
Steve ought to know: He was head coach at Western for 11 seasons and an assistant at Carroll for several more before taking the Providence job five years ago. His teams have qualified for the NAIA Tournament 10 times.
